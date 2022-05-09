Polaris Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PII. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

PII opened at $104.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

