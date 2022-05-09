Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$18.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.96 million.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

PIF opened at C$17.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$344.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.41. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$14.30 and a 52 week high of C$20.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,764.71%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

