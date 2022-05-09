Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 156 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,667 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,791,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

MSFT stock opened at $274.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

