Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biora Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond. Biora Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Progenity Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $0.88 on Friday. Progenity has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progenity by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 1,232,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Progenity in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progenity by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 775,599 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Progenity in the third quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Progenity by 1,466.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 422,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

