ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,794 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,477,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,958,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 362,524 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

