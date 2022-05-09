ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,547,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $124.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.24.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In related news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

