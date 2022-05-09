ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 115.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after buying an additional 501,199 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after buying an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $13,221,000. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 156.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after buying an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $950,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 211,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,622. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.