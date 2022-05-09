ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 523.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 705,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 592,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.