ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 416 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Graham by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graham by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHC stock opened at $590.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $601.02. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $547.75 and a one year high of $685.00.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $862.93 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Graham (Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.