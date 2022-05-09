ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $101.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,609 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cross Research raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

