ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 246,528 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 108,751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCOI stock opened at $60.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.86 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 534.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

