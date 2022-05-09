ProShare Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 594.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1,402.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 74,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.32.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

