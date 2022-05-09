ProShare Advisors LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $52.11 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

