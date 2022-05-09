ProShare Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,225 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,584,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,087,000 after buying an additional 138,689 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,786,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after buying an additional 1,298,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,569,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 802,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $332,830. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

