ProShare Advisors LLC Has $789,000 Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 11.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Itron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

ITRI stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

