ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $12,189,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 121,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $70.25 on Monday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $208,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,697 shares of company stock valued at $498,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

