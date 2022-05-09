ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,149 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,777 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,879 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 51,787 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.83. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.81.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

