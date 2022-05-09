ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,118 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Integer by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $34,999,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integer stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
