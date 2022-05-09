ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 5,473 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 76.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 2,027.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

MDC opened at $38.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.34. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

