ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,506,000 after purchasing an additional 213,547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,497,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,089 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 122,248 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,794,000 after purchasing an additional 344,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,147,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $37.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

