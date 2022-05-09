ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $26.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

