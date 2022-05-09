Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRVB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Provention Bio by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 53.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 26.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

