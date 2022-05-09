Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Issued By Taglich Brothers

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Land Alliance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for International Land Alliance’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut International Land Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of ILAL stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. International Land Alliance has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California Northern region of Mexico. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

