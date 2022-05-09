Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cryoport, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cryoport in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

CYRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

CYRX opened at $23.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $2,260,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Cryoport by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,198 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cryoport by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 456,166 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 119,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after buying an additional 374,045 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

