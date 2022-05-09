Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cryoport, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cryoport in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CYRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $23.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

