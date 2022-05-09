Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for 5N Plus Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Desjardins lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$81.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.07 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNP. National Bankshares cut shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.95.

VNP opened at C$1.22 on Monday. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.19 and a twelve month high of C$4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$107.76 million and a PE ratio of 25.42.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

