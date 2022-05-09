Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Issued By National Bank Financial

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTO. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.64.

B2Gold stock opened at C$5.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.24. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,818,184.58. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Stansbury sold 40,705 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total transaction of C$232,425.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,180,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,158,919.16. Insiders sold a total of 493,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,624 in the last three months.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.