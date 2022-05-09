Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Envista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envista’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVST. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NVST opened at $44.86 on Monday. Envista has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $172,020.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

