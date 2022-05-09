Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.86 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$199.64.

Shares of FNV opened at C$193.98 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$158.27 and a 52-week high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 17.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$200.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$183.65. The firm has a market cap of C$37.14 billion and a PE ratio of 39.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total transaction of C$1,007,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,512,689.34. Also, Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total value of C$5,590,171.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,577,745.58. Insiders sold a total of 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552 in the last 90 days.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

