Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Invitae Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Invitae in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. Invitae has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invitae by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

