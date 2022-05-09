Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE MEC opened at $8.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.06 million, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 23.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

