Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issued By William Blair

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $185.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.43 and a 200-day moving average of $208.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

