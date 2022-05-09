Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

VMC opened at $169.88 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.41. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.