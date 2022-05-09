Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Issued By Edison Inv. Res (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.35 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WPM. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.36.

WPM opened at C$56.89 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total value of C$2,123,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,245,767.56. Also, Director John Brough sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total value of C$58,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,280. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

