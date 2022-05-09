Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Palomar Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 15.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of PLMR opened at $52.48 on Monday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 56.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Palomar by 94.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 91,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Palomar in the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,982.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,185 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

