Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a report issued on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.17.

PKI opened at C$35.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.73. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$31.18 and a 1 year high of C$41.89.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.50 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 666,130 shares in the company, valued at C$23,930,720.25.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

