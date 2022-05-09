Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for ProPetro Holding Corp. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ProPetro in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUMP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of PUMP opened at $13.45 on Monday. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towle & Co. increased its stake in ProPetro by 37.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 30.5% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 34.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

