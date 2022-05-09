Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for TransMedics Group, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $27.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $771.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $35.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 59.72% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,354 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransMedics Group (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.