Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Yum! Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Yum! Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

YUM opened at $115.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.70. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

