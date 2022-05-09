Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.27.

ABX opened at C$28.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.71. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$33.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.39 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.35 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.