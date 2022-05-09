Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Decreased by Analyst

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BDI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$4.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$258.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$3.15 and a 1-year high of C$5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.58.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.90 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$87,174.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,199 shares in the company, valued at C$547,110.52. Also, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$37,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,509. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,416 shares of company stock worth $215,380.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

