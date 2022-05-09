Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Decreased by Analyst

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Envista in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. Envista has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $238,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,829 shares of company stock worth $7,852,658 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Envista by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 723,700 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 290.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 184,191.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 368,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 368,382 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

