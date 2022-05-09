Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GILGet Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GIL. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.22.

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$39.82 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$38.91 and a 12 month high of C$55.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The firm has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.02.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GILGet Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$988.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$913.07 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.62%.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,729,083.30.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

