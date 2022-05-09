Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research report issued on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.93 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRE. CIBC decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on Martinrea International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.58.

Martinrea International stock opened at C$8.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$700.00 million and a P/E ratio of 19.49. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.43 and a one year high of C$14.48.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 12,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,568,400. Also, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at C$541,873.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

About Martinrea International (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.