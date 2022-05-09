Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.07). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($13.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($13.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.27.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $56.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.61. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $195.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after buying an additional 336,737 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,379,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

