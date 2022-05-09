Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRNA. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.92.

MRNA opened at $134.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.60. Moderna has a twelve month low of $122.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,285,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,144. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.