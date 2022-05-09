Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nevro Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nevro in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.68). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

NVRO opened at $50.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $182.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 49.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

