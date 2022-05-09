Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.14. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.13 EPS.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.86 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.83.

TSE NTR opened at C$133.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$104.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The stock has a market cap of C$73.70 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$71.31 and a 12 month high of C$147.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

