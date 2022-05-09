Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Lifted by Raymond James

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $5.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.80. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

NYSE:NTR opened at $103.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,671,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,647 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

