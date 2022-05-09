Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of PRTK opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $90,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 242,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 361,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 686,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.